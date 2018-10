Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dsv:

* WE HAVE DECIDED NOT TO PURSUE AN ACQUISITION OF CEVA

* BASED ON UNWILLINGNESS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CEVA TO ENGAGE DIRECTLY WITH DSV AT PRICE PER SHARE OFFERED WE HAVE DECIDED NOT TO PURSUE AN ACQUISITION OF CEVA

* SAYS ON 18 OCTOBER MADE A REVISED PRIVATE PROPOSAL TO CEVA LOGISTICS AG'S ("CEVA") BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO ACQUIRE CEVA FOR CHF 30.00 PER SHARE, BUT CEVA BOARD WAS UNWILLING TO ENGAGE IN TALKS (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)