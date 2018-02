BRIEF-Denny’s Corp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.19

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp:

* DENNY’S CORPORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 REVENUE $135.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES GREW 2.2%​

* SEES ‍2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH AT COMPANY AND DOMESTIC FRANCHISED RESTAURANTS BETWEEN 0% AND 2%​

* SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE BETWEEN $634 AND $642 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $33 AND $35 MILLION.​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW BETWEEN $48 AND $50 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $105 MILLION AND $107 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $135.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $546.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S