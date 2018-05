Denny’s Corp:

* DENNY’S CORPORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 REVENUE $155.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $155.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE BETWEEN $634 MILLION AND $642 MILLION