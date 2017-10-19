BRIEF-Dennys says expanding into Europe through a franchise agreement ​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp
* Denny’s announces expansion into United Kingdom
* Says announced its expansion into Europe through a franchise agreement with Denny’s Magic Diners U.K.
* Says announced its expansion into europe through a franchise agreement with Denny’s Magic Diners U.K
* Dennys Corp - agreement will bring 10 locations to UK over next several years, with first expected to open in Wales by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )