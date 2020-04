BRIEF-Denny's Sees Q1 Domestic System-Wide Same-Store Sales Down About 6%

April 7 (Reuters) - Denny’s Corp:

* DENNY’S CORP SEES Q1 2020 DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES TO BE DOWN ABOUT 6% AS COMPARED TO Q1 2019

* DENNY’S - DOMESTIC SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES DECLINED ABOUT 19% IN MARCH 2020 VERSUS MARCH 2019, REFLECTING PROGRESSIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* DENNY’S SAYS MAJORITY OF RESTAURANTS IN CO’S SYSTEM CONTINUE OPERATING WITH TAKE OUT OR DELIVERY ONLY OPTIONS, SOME WITH REDUCED MENUS & HOURS

* DENNY’S - IMPLEMENTED BASE SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR CEO, CFO, OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, OTHER OFFICERS & DIRECTOR LEVEL EMPLOYEES ON APRIL 2

* DENNY’S CORP - CASH RETAINER FEE FOR ALL NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS SERVING ON CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WAS REDUCED AS WELL

* DENNY'S CORP - CONSIDERING WEEKLY WORK HOUR REDUCTIONS & IMPLEMENTED WORK-REDUCTION FURLOUGHS FOR EMPLOYEES