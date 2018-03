March 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* DENSO IS INVESTING 30 BILLION YEN ($282 MILLION) IN JOLED, A SPINOFF OF SONY’S AND PANASONIC’S DISPLAY BUSINESSES - NIKKEI

* DENSO WILL TAKE A ROUGHLY 15 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOLED THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES - NIKKEI Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2DBXS9z) Further company coverage: