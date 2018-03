March 26 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc:

* DENTSPLY SIRONA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER ORAMETRIX

* DENTSPLY SIRONA - PLANNING TO INCUR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS, EXPENSES WHICH WILL BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO OVERALL EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018 AND 2019