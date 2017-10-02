BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona appoints ‍Mark Thierer as interim CEO

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc:

* Dentsply Sirona announces leadership changes

* Dentsply Sirona Inc - ‍Mark A. Thierer appointed interim chief executive officer​

* Dentsply Sirona Inc - Bob Size appointed interim president and chief operating officer​

* Dentsply Sirona Inc - ‍reiterates non-gaap adjusted eps guidance for 2017​

* Dentsply Sirona Inc - ‍Eric K. Brandt was elected as non-executive chairman of board​

* Dentsply Sirona - ‍board accepted resignations from bret wise, executive chairman; Jeffrey Slovin, chief executive officer and director​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dentsply Sirona Inc - ‍board of directors has also initiated a search process to identify a permanent ceo and coo​