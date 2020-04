BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona Inc Implements 25% wage Cut Plan For Employees Above Certain Salary Level

April 13 (Reuters) - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc:

* DENTSPLY SIRONA INC - EACH OF MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE TAKING A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR 90 DAYS

* DENTSPLY SIRONA INC - MESSRS. GOMEZ, EBLING, NEWELL AND PETERSOHN WILL FOREGO 25% OF BASE SALARY FOR SAME 90-DAY PERIOD

* DENTSPLY SIRONA - HAS ALSO IMPLEMENTED 25% WAGE REDUCTION PLAN FOR ALL SALARIED EMPLOYEES OF CO WHO ARE ABOVE A CERTAIN SPECIFIED SALARY LEVEL

* DENTSPLY SIRONA INC - IN ADDITION, EACH MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO WAIVE ONE QUARTER OF HIS OR HER ANNUAL CASH RETAINER FOR 2020

* DENTSPLY SIRONA INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2020 GUIDANCE