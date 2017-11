Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc:

* Dentsply Sirona Inc says on Nov 2, 2017, Ulrich Michel, chief financial officer of co resigned from his position effective Nov 10, 2017

* Dentsply Sirona Inc - ‍Nicholas W. Alexos will assume position of chief financial officer effective November 10, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2h36RrC) Further company coverage: