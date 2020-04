April 22 (Reuters) - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc:

* DENTSPLY SIRONA - ON APRIL 17, PROVIDED NOTICE TO LENDERS TO DRAW DOWN FULL AMOUNT UNDER 2018 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY I.E. $700 MILLION

* DENTSPLY SIRONA - TO DRAWDOWN 2018 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY, FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY DUE TO CURRENT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2yxdpe3 Further company coverage: