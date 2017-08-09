FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona reports Q2 adj. earnings of $0.65/shr
August 9, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona reports Q2 adj. earnings of $0.65/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc

* Dentsply Sirona reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $4.58

* Q2 sales $992.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.65 to $2.75

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dentsply Sirona - qtrly GAAP EPS includes non-cash goodwill impairment charge totaling $1,172.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

