June 24 (Reuters) - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc:

* DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. WINS SUMMARY JUDGMENT AGAINST EDGE ENDO AND US ENDODONTICS IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE

* DENTSPLY SIRONA - CO'S CASE AGAINST EDGE AND US ENDO IS SCHEDULED FOR TRIAL BEFORE A JURY IN ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO BEGINNING ON AUG. 17