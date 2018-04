April 6 (Reuters) - Deoleo SA:

* SAYS BOARD AGREES TO PREPARE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 25 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS CVC COMMITS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR THE PART OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE THAT WILL NOT BE SUBSCRIBED BY OTHER INVESTORS

* BOARD AGREES TO SIGN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

* SAYS WILL JOINTLY HAVE ADDITIONAL 50 MILLION EUROS TO BE USED TO BOOST BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT BY SUPPORTING CO’S BRANDS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)