FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Depomed ‍provides information on impact of hurricane Maria to supply of NUCYNTA ER​
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Depomed ‍provides information on impact of hurricane Maria to supply of NUCYNTA ER​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc:

* Says ‍provides information on impact of hurricane Maria to supply of NUCYNTA ER​

* Depomed Inc - ‍most recent assessment that co has received from manufacturer of NUCYNTA ER indicates that facility in Puerto Rico suffered minor damage

* Depomed Inc - ‍company’s Q3 product revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $2 to $3 million​ due to hurricane Maria

* Depomed Inc says site leaders at facility in Puerto Rico​ are working to return facility to full operation

* Depomed Inc - ‍expects its Q4 product revenue may be negatively impacted by less than $10 million​

* Says ‍NUCYNTA ER is manufactured in Puerto Rico by company’s third party manufacturing partner​

* Depomed - ‍co will provide an update to its full year 2017 financial guidance and on NUCYNTA ER supply situation during its Q3 conference call in early November​

* Depomed - ‍does not currently anticipate, based on information available to it at this time, any material disruption to supply of NUCYNTA IR or Gralise​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.