5 days ago
BRIEF-DePuy Synthes collaborates with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000
August 7, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-DePuy Synthes collaborates with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* DePuy Synthes says exclusive agreement with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000 surgical impactor for use in Total Hip Arthroplasty

* DePuy Synthes - is expected to begin co-marketing ME1000 with Medical Enterprises Distribution LLC within current quarter​

* DePuy Synthes says is expected to begin co-marketing ME1000 with Medical Enterprises Distribution LLC within current quarter

* DePuy Synthes - ME1000 is designed to replace handheld mallet used in Total Hip Arthroplasty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

