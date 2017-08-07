FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DePuy Synthes collaborates with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000
August 7, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-DePuy Synthes collaborates with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* DePuy Synthes says exclusive agreement with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000 surgical impactor for use in Total Hip Arthroplasty

* DePuy Synthes - is expected to begin co-marketing ME1000 with Medical Enterprises Distribution LLC within current quarter​

* DePuy Synthes - ME1000 is designed to replace handheld mallet used in Total Hip Arthroplasty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

