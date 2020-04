BRIEF-Derichebourg Expects Further Slowdown Due To COVID-19 Before Recovery

April 10 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA:

* UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* OUTLOOK: REMAINS VERY CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE OF ITS BUSINESS MODEL

* IN GERMANY DROP IN ACTIVITY IS LIMITED, WITH A LEVEL OF ACTIVITY CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 60% OF THE USUAL LEVEL

* OUTLOOK : MARCH IS ONLY IMPACTED ON THE SECOND HALF OF THE MONTH, AND APRIL WILL BE MORE SO

* IN SPAIN CURRENT LEVEL OF ACTIVITY IS AROUND 25% OF USUAL ACTIVITY

* NEW SYNDICATED LOAN WAS NEGOTIATED IN Q1 2020 AND MADE AVAILABLE ON MARCH 31, 2020

* NEW SYNDICATED LOAN INCLUDES A €240 MILLION REFINANCING LOAN DRAWN) AND A €100 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (UNDRAWN)

* EXPECTS THIS SITUATION OF VERY SHARP SLOWDOWN IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY TO CONTINUE UNTIL THE PEAK OF THE PANDEMIC

* SHORTAGES OF RAW MATERIALS FROM RECYCLING COULD ARISE, FROM WHICH THE GROUP COULD BENEFIT AND PARTIALLY OFFSET THE IMPACT OF THE HEALTH CRISIS

* ALL MANUFACTURING SITES REMAIN OPEN, WITH PARTIAL ACTIVITY