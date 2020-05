May 26 (Reuters) - Derichebourg SA:

* H1 NET INCOME AT € 22.4 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA EUR 91.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 93.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TURNOVER 1.3 BILLION EUROS

* AS LIQUIDITY IS SATISFACTORY, NO NEED TO ASK FOR A STATE GUARANTEED LOAN

* NO NEW CAPEX (UNLESS MANDATORY FOR ENVIRONMENTAL REASONS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)