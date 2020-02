Feb 19 (Reuters) - DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE:

* ACQUISITION OF ALLERGOPHARMA

* WITH CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, DERMAPHARM BETEILIGUNGS GMBH WILL ACQUIRE 100.00 PERCENT OF SHARES IN COMPANY

* EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q2 OF 2020

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)