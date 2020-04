BRIEF-Dermapharm FY Adjusted EBITDA Up At EUR 177.6 Mln

April 8 (Reuters) - DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE:

* DERMAPHARM CONFIRMS PROFITABLE GROWTH IN 2019 AND PRESENTS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DESPITE CORONA

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER SHARE PROPOSED FOR 2019

* IN 2020, EXPECTS ORGANIC GROWTH IN GROUP SALES AND EBITDA IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* INCREASED ITS FY EBITDA ADJUSTED FOR NON-RECURRING EXPENSES OF EUR 9.1 MILLION, BY 23.8% TO EUR 177.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 143.4 MILLION)

* CFO STEFAN HÜMER WILL LEAVE COMPANY FOR PERSONAL REASONS AT HIS OWN REQUEST AT END OF HIS CONTRACT TERM ON JULY 31, 2020

* SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPOINTED HILDE NEUMEYER AS HIS SUCCESSOR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SHE WILL TAKE OFFICE ON JULY 1, 2020

* INCREASED ITS SALES REVENUES BY 22.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 700.9 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2019 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 572.4 MILLION)