March 25 (Reuters) - Dermapharm Holding SE:

* GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 701 MILLION IN 2019, AROUND 23% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASES BY APPROX. 24% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR TO EUR 178 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)