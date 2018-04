April 27 (Reuters) - Dermapharm Holding SE:

* REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 20-25% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN 2018 WITH ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 22-27%

* REVENUE UP BY 5.1% TO EUR 467.1 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 444.5 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 112.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 102.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)