BRIEF-Dermapharm Holding Q1 Adj Group EBITDA Up By 13.0%

May 19 (Reuters) - Dermapharm Holding SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE: GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 DESPITE THE CORONA PANDEMIC

* Q1 ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA ROSE BY 13.0% TO EUR 49.4 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT BOARD CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2020 AS A WHOLE

* Q1 GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 17.7% TO EUR 192.5 MILLION

* - CORONA PANDEMIC LEADS TO INCREASED DEMAND IN SOME THERAPEUTIC AREAS

* Q1 UNADJUSTED EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 49.2 MILLION AND UNADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN WAS 25.6%

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ORGANIC GROWTH IN GROUP REVENUES AND EBITDA IN UPPER SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE IN EACH CASE FOR 2020