BRIEF-Dermapharm says total proceeds in share sale will amount to 377 mln eur

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dermapharm Holding Se:

* SAYS ‍SETS OFFER PRICE AT EUR 28.00 PER SHARE​

* SAYS ‍ALL OF 13,455,000 OFFERED SHARES IN DERMAPHARM WERE PLACED​

* SAYS ‍3,840,000 ARE NEWLY ISSUED SHARES FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE AND 9,615,000 ARE SHARES FROM HOLDINGS OF SELLING SHAREHOLDER, INCLUDING 1,755,000 SHARES FOR OVER-ALLOTMENTS​

* SAYS ‍ASSUMING A FULL EXERCISE OF GREENSHOE OPTION, TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS WILL AMOUNT TO APPROX. EUR 377 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍ASSUMING A FULL EXERCISE OF GREENSHOE OPTION, TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS WILL AMOUNT TO APPROX. EUR 377 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍THEREOF, GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROX. EUR 108 MILLION WILL BE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DERMAPHARM​