BRIEF-Dermapharm Sets Price Range At EUR 26.00 To EUR 30.00 Per Share For Its IPO

Jan 26 (Reuters) - DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE SETS PRICE RANGE AT EUR 26.00 TO EUR 30.00 PER SHARE FOR ITS IPO

* DERMAPHARM - PRIMARY OFFERING OF 3,840,000 SHARES TO FUND GROWTH STRATEGY AND RECENT ACQUISITION

* DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE - EXPECTED TOTAL SIZE OF OFFERING BETWEEN APPROX. EUR 350 MILLION AND APPROX. EUR 404 MILLION​

* DERMAPHARM - SECONDARY OFFERING BY CURRENT SHAREHOLDER OF 9,615,000 SHARES, INCLUDING POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENT, INTENDED TO CREATE A FREE FLOAT OF APPROX. 25%

* DERMAPHARM - FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON PRIME STANDARD EXPECTED ON FEBRUARY 9, 2018

* ‍DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE - OFFER PERIOD TO COMMENCE ON JANUARY 29, 2018 AND EXPECTED TO END ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)