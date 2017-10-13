FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dermira highlights new long-term safety data for glycopyrronium tosylate
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 1:08 PM

BRIEF-Dermira highlights new long-term safety data for glycopyrronium tosylate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* Dermira highlights new long-term safety data for glycopyrronium tosylate in primary axillary hyperhidrosis at fall clinical dermatology conference

* Dermira Inc - ‍daily treatment with glycopyrronium tosylate in Phase 3, open-label arido trial was generally well-tolerated​

* Dermira - ‍efficacy assessment suggests sweat reduction levels were maintained in patients treated with glycopyrronium tosylate during extended study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

