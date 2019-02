BRIEF-Dermira Inc Entered Into First Amendment To License Agreement With Roche

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* DERMIRA INC - ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE

* DERMIRA INC - AMENDMENT AMENDS LICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 8, 2017, BY AND BETWEEN DERMIRA AND ROCHE

* DERMIRA INC - AMENDMENT PROVIDES ROCHE WILL SUPPLY DERMIRA WITH UP TO APPROXIMATELY $16 MILLION IN EXISTING LEBRIKIZUMAB DRUG SUBSTANCE, FREE OF CHARGE

* DERMIRA- AMENDMENT CUTS CO’S MILESTONE PAYMENT OBLIGATION TO ROCHE IN CONNECTION WITH INITIATION OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF LEBRIKIZUMAB TO $20 MILLION

* DERMIRA INC - AMENDMENT REVISES CO’S OBLIGATION TO MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS REPRESENTING PERCENTAGES OF TIERS OF ANNUAL NET SALES OF LEBRIKIZUMAB

* DERMIRA INC - UNDER AMENDMENT, PERCENTAGES OF TIERS OF ANNUAL NET SALES OF LEBRIKIZUMAB ARE RAISED

* DERMIRA - AMENDMENT ELIMINATES CO'S MILESTONE PAYMENT OBLIGATION TO ROCHE UPON SUBMISSION OF FIRST APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL OF LEBRIKIZUMAB IN U.S. Source: (bit.ly/2NzW0EG) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)