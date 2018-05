May 3 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* DERMIRA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.42

* LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018