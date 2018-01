Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* DERMIRA INITIATES PHASE 2B DOSE-RANGING STUDY EVALUATING LEBRIKIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* DERMIRA INC - ‍TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B DOSE-RANGING STUDY​ EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: