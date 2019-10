Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* DERMIRA - INITIATION OF FIRST PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY IN LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TRIGGERS A $7.5 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT BY ALMIRALL

* DERMIRA - INITIATION OF LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY ALSO TRIGGERS A $20.0 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT BY DERMIRA TO F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD Source text: (bit.ly/2ICZUvg) Further company coverage: