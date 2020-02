BRIEF-Derwent London FY Total Return Of 6.6%, Up From 5.3% In 2018

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Derwent London PLC:

* FY TOTAL RETURN OF 6.6%, UP FROM 5.3% IN 2018

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME OF £178.0M, UP 10.5% FROM £161.1M IN 2018

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND RAISED 10.1% TO 51.45P

* FY EPRA NAV 3,958P PER SHARE, UP 4.8% FROM 3,776P IN DECEMBER 2018

* BROUGHT FORWARD NET ZERO CARBON TARGET BY TWENTY YEARS TO 2030

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS FOR STRONGER ERV GROWTH OF +1% TO +4%, WITH PROPERTY INVESTMENT YIELDS TO TIGHTEN

* MORE CONFIDENT OUTLOOK FOR LONDON OFFICES FOLLOWING 2019 GENERAL ELECTION, DESPITE GLOBAL UNCERTAINTIES

* IN RELATION TO CORONAVIRUS, BOARD IS MONITORING IMPACT ON LONDON, BUSINESS AND SUPPLY CHAIN

