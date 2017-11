Nov 21 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc:

* ‍CITY OF WESTMINSTER HAS RESOLVED TO GRANT PLANNING PERMISSION ON TWO PROJECTS TOTALLING 443,000 SQ FT​

* DERWENT LONDON - ‍FIRST PROJECT IS A MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT AT 19-35 BAKER STREET W1, SECOND PROJECT FOR A RETAIL-LED PROJECT AT HOLDEN HOUSE, OXFORD STREET W1​