BRIEF-Derwent London Says Final Dividend Of 51.45P Per Share Will Be Paid In Cash On June 5

April 8 (Reuters) - Derwent London PLC:

* DERWENT LONDON PLC - NEW LETTINGS OF £2.1M ON 52,700 SQ FT IN Q1 2020, 4.6% ABOVE DECEMBER 2019 ERV

* DERWENT LONDON PLC - FINAL DIVIDEND OF 51.45P PER SHARE WILL BE PAID IN CASH ON 5 JUNE 2020

* DERWENT LONDON PLC - ALL EMPLOYEES BELOW BOARD ARE ON FULL SALARIES AND BENEFITS AND NONE HAVE BEEN FURLOUGHED

* DERWENT LONDON PLC - CONSTRUCTION TEMPORARILY PAUSED AT OUR THREE MAJOR SITES

* DERWENT LONDON - WITHDRAWING 2020 GUIDANCE UNTIL CO HAS GREATER CLARITY ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK, VACANCY RATES, FINANCIAL HEALTH OF TENANTS

* DERWENT LONDON - TOO EARLY TO GIVE MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE IN RELATION TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON 2020 EPRA EARNINGS OR CASH RECEIPTS

* DERWENT LONDON PLC - FUTURE DIVIDENDS WILL REMAIN UNDER REVIEW.