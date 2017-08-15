BRIEF-Descartes acquires MacroPoint

1 Min Read
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Descartes Systems Group Inc
* Descartes acquires MacroPoint
* Descartes Systems Group Inc - deal for approximately $US 107 million
* Says deal value was satisfied with approximately $US 87 million in cash and $US 20 million in shares
* Descartes systems says cash consideration of deal satisfied from $7 million of cash on hand and balance from descartes' existing acquisition line of credit
* Descartes Systems Group Inc - announced that it has acquired Macropoint Llc, an electronic transportation network
* Descartes systems group - share consideration is subject to 12 month hold period, 50% share consideration required to be held for at least 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: