FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
BRIEF-Descartes acquires MacroPoint
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
Technology
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Descartes acquires MacroPoint

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Descartes Systems Group Inc

* Descartes acquires MacroPoint

* Descartes Systems Group Inc - deal for ‍approximately $US 107 million​

* Says deal value was ‍satisfied with approximately $US 87 million in cash and $US 20 million in shares​

* Descartes systems says ‍cash consideration of deal satisfied from $7 million of cash on hand and balance from descartes' existing acquisition line of credit​

* Descartes Systems Group Inc - ‍announced that it has acquired Macropoint Llc, an electronic transportation network​

* Descartes systems group - ‍share consideration is subject to 12 month hold period, 50% share consideration required to be held for at least 18 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.