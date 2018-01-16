BRIEF- Descente to set up unit DESCENTE ATHLETIC AMERICAS

Jan 16(Reuters) - Descente Ltd

* Says it plans to set up an unit DESCENTE ATHLETIC AMERICAS INC, which will be mainly engaged in sales of athletic wear and golf wear under “Descente” brand

* Says DESCENTE ATHLETIC AMERICAS will be capitalized at $10 million (about 1.1 billion yen) and will be established in March

* Says the company and the company’s wholly owned unit DESCENTE GLOBAL RETAIL LTD will hold 50 percent stake in DESCENTE ATHLETIC AMERICAS respectively

