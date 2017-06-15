FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining
June 15, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Desert Star Resources Ltd:

* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR

* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR

* Desert Star Resources - consideration for acquisition of Capstone's unit Kutcho copper corp which owns Kutcho includes C$28.8 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

