March 29 (Reuters) - DESIGN HOTELS AG:

* ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY ABOUT 12% EURO 22.921M (20.471) IN 2017​

* FY ‍NET PROFIT CAME IN AT EURO 2.694M (2.407)​

* ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY ABOUT 8.4% TO EURO 3.055M (2.819) IN 2017​

* FY EBIT REACHED EURO 2.649M (2.363)