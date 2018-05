BRIEF-Design Hotels Says Claus Sendlinger To Leave Management Board

May 3 (Reuters) - Design Hotels AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: DESIGN HOTELS AG: INTENDED CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF DESIGN HOTELS AG

* CLAUS SENDLINGER WILL REGULARLY LEAVE MANAGEMENT BOARD UPON EXPIRY OF HIS TERM OF OFFICE ON NOVEMBER 30

* DESIGN HOTELS - CLAUS SENDLINGER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE DESIGN HOTELS IN ADVISORY CAPACITY EVEN AFTER HAVING LEFT MANAGEMENT BOARD

* DESIGN HOTELS - PETER COLE SHALL BE APPOINTED AS MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD OF DESIGN HOTELS AG WITH EFFECT AS OF DECEMBER 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)