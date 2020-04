BRIEF-Desjardins Says More Than 151,000 Members And Clients Are Seeking Financial Relief From Desjardins

April 6 (Reuters) -

* DESJARDINS GROUP - MORE THAN 151,000 MEMBERS AND CLIENTS ARE SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF FROM DESJARDINS

* DESJARDINS - DESJARDINS GENERAL INSURANCE IS OFFERING DISCOUNTS ON AUTO INSURANCE PREMIUMS FOR PERSONAL AND BUSINESS CLIENTS WHO ARE STAYING AT HOME

* DESJARDINS - DESJARDINS GENERAL INSURANCE TO TEMPORARILY RAISE COVERAGE LIMIT UNDER HOME INSURANCE CONTRACTS FOR GOODS USED TO WORK FROM HOME

* DESJARDINS GROUP - 81,000 REQUESTS FROM MEMBERS, CLIENTS ARE RELATED TO PAYMENT DEFERRALS ON CREDIT CARDS, ACCORD D FINANCING OR CAR LOANS

* DESJARDINS - IN TERMS OF LOANS, A TOTAL OF 70,000 REQUESTS FOR RELIEF HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM MEMBERS & CLIENTS, INCLUDING 51,000 RELATED TO MORTGAGES