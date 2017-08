Aug 15 (Reuters) - Despegar.com Corp

* Despegar.com Corp files for u.s. ipo of up to $100 million - SEC filing ‍​

* Despegar.com Corp says have applied to list ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DESP” - SEC filing​

* Despegar.com Corp says Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Itau BBA, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Keybanc Capital Markets were among underwriters to the IPO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uF7VuK) Further company coverage: [Despegar.com Corp]