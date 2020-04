BRIEF-Despegar.Com Implementing A Hiring Freeze

April 1 (Reuters) - Despegar.com Corp:

* DESPEGAR.COM PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* DESPEGAR.COM CORP - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPANY HAD US$313 MILLION IN CASH AND US$180 MILLION IN CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES

* DESPEGAR.COM CORP - REDUCING SALARIES OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, BOARD DIRECTORS, AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT BY 50%

* DESPEGAR.COM CORP - REDUCING SALARIES OF MIDDLE MANAGEMENT BY 25% THROUGHOUT Q2

* DESPEGAR.COM CORP - IMPLEMENTING A HIRING FREEZE AND LIMITING INFLATION SALARY INCREASES

* DESPEGAR.COM CORP - DEFERRING NON-CRITICAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* DESPEGAR.COM CORP - MEASURES TAKEN IN Q4 & THOSE TAKEN IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $90 MILLION

* DESPEGAR.COM - HAS BEEN REDUCING ALL NON-CRITICAL SPEND,RE-ADJUSTING STRUCTURAL COSTS TO DELIVER ADDITIONAL 35% YOY SAVINGS BY END OF 3Q’20

* DESPEGAR.COM CORP - ELIMINATING H1 2020 BONUSES TO ALL EMPLOYEES