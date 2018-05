BRIEF-Despegar.Com Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.24

May 10 (Reuters) - Despegar.com Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE $148.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $143.5 MILLION

* DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 22% TO $148.6 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21, REVENUE VIEW $143.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TRANSACTIONS INCREASED 18% TO 2.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 FROM 2.1 MILLION IN 1Q17

* DESPEGAR.COM - GROSS BOOKINGS ROSE 21% TO $1,231.5 MILLION IN Q1, FROM $1,019.1 MILLION IN YEAR-AGO PERIOD

* COMMENCING WITH Q1 2018 RESULTS, DESPEGAR ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATE 2014-09

* DESPEGAR.COM - ESTIMATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TIMING WILL IMPACT ANNUAL 2018 REVENUE BY ABOUT 2%, ALTHOUGH QTRLY IMPACT MAY BE MORE SIGNIFICANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: