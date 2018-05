May 23 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY AND INVESTOR GROUP ANNOUNCE PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

* SAYS BASED ON PRELIM VOTE COUNT AT ANNUAL MEET, ALL FOUR OF INVESTORS’ DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED TO CO’S BOARD

* SAYS PRELIM VOTE COUNT FOLLOWING MEET ALSO INDICATES STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE CO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: