April 3 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* CLAUDE JACOMIN HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO AND SEATED ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ANNOUNCED BOARD’S CREATION OF A NEW BUSINESS INITIATIVES COMMITTEE

* WITH ADDITIONS, DESTINATION’S BOARD WILL EXPAND TO SIX MEMBERS

* PRÉMAMAN AND AFFILIATES