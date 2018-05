May 1 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - BOARD URGES SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR CANDIDATES BARRY ERDOS, MELISSA PAYNER-GREGOR, PETER LONGO AND PIERRE-ANDRÉ MESTRE

* DESTINATION MATERNITY-BOARD ALSO URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO IGNORE ANY GOLD PROXY CARD SENT BY GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS LED BY NATHAN MILLER AND PETER O'MALLEY