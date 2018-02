BRIEF-Destination Maternity Corp Entered Into A New Five-Year $25 Mln Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR $25 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - NEW $25 MILLION TERM LOAN WILL BEAR INTEREST AT LIBOR + 9.0% PER ANNUM

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY COMPANY‘S EXISTING TERM LOAN DUE MARCH 2021

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - CO, WELLS FARGO HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND COMPANY'S CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH NEW TERM LOAN