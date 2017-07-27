BRIEF-Destination Maternity, Orchestra-Prémaman announce mergertermination

July 27 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Destination maternity and Orchestra-Prémaman announce termination of merger

* Merger agreement, entered into by parties on December 19, 2016, has been terminated

* Destination Maternity Corp - parties determined that it was in best interests of their respective stockholders to terminate merger transaction

* Orchestra agreed to reimburse Destination Maternity and co agreed to reimburse Orchestra for some costs incurred

* Deal terminated in light of challenges of satisfying regulations in France and in U.S.

* Destination Maternity Corp - challenges include uncertainty if regulatory requirements could be satisfied without unreasonable effort and expense