Dec 7 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q3 SALES $96.4 MILLION VERSUS $102.6 MILLION

* - QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 1.1%

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $10 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS STARTING IN FISCAL 2018

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - IN Q4 TO DATE, SEEN COMPARABLE STORE SALES IMPROVE 190 BPS TO DOWN 6.4%

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO ADD MULTIPLE ADDITIONAL BOARD MEMBERS