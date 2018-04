April 19 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $105.1 MILLION VERSUS $100.2 MILLION

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - INTERNAL REORGANIZATION & COST CUTTING INITIATIVE LATE IN FISCAL 2017 CONTRIBUTED $5.2 MILLION REDUCTION IN SG&A FOR YEAR

* ON TRACK TO EXCEED COMPANY’S EXPECTATION TO GENERATE $10 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED SAVINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)